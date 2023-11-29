SharkNinja Inc. (SN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of SharkNinja Inc. (NYSE: SN) has dropped by -4.38 compared to previous close of 48.90. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-29 that SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) made it through our “Recent Price Strength” screen and could be a great choice for investors looking to make a profit from stocks that are currently on the move.

Is It Worth Investing in SharkNinja Inc. (NYSE: SN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for SharkNinja Inc. (SN) is $60.00, which is $13.24 above the current market price. The public float for SN is 57.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.88% of that float. On November 29, 2023, SN’s average trading volume was 1.04M shares.

SN’s Market Performance

The stock of SharkNinja Inc. (SN) has seen a 0.99% increase in the past week, with a 12.70% rise in the past month, and a 32.35% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.63% for SN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.05% for SN’s stock, with a 16.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SN stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for SN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SN in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $61 based on the research report published on November 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SN Trading at 6.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares surge +11.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SN rose by +0.86%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.19. In addition, SharkNinja Inc. saw 10.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.65 for the present operating margin

+37.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for SharkNinja Inc. stands at +6.25. The total capital return value is set at 13.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.33.

Based on SharkNinja Inc. (SN), the company’s capital structure generated 27.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.84. Total debt to assets is 15.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.57.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.26 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SharkNinja Inc. (SN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.