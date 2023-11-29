Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX: SENS)’s stock price has plunge by -2.40relation to previous closing price of 0.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.27% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Trip Taylor – IR Tim Goodnow – President and CEO Rick Sullivan – CFO Mukul Jain – COO Conference Call Participants Marie Thibault – BTIG Jayson Bedford – Raymond James Operator Good day and welcome to the Senseonics Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX: SENS) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.95.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) is $1.63, which is $1.05 above the current market price. The public float for SENS is 464.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SENS on November 29, 2023 was 3.05M shares.

SENS’s Market Performance

SENS stock saw an increase of -1.27% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 20.60% and a quarterly increase of 7.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.50% for Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.52% for SENS’s stock, with a -16.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SENS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SENS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SENS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SENS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $0.50 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SENS Trading at 7.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SENS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.57%, as shares surge +20.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SENS fell by -1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5558. In addition, Senseonics Holdings Inc saw -43.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SENS starting from Larkin Sharon, who sale 30,889 shares at the price of $0.61 back on Sep 07. After this action, Larkin Sharon now owns 292,476 shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc, valued at $18,842 using the latest closing price.

ROEDER DOUGLAS A, the Director of Senseonics Holdings Inc, purchase 300,000 shares at $0.54 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that ROEDER DOUGLAS A is holding 807,988 shares at $162,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SENS

Equity return is now at value -84.76, with -18.79 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.