Semtech Corp. (SMTC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SMTC is 1.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SMTC is $32.90, which is $16.5 above the current price. The public float for SMTC is 63.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMTC on November 29, 2023 was 2.15M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SMTC) stock’s latest price update

Semtech Corp. (NASDAQ: SMTC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.12 in relation to its previous close of 16.38. However, the company has experienced a 3.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-24 that Semtech is a small chip business that has exposure to multiple markets with long-term growth potential. However, at the moment, the company is trying to survive a downturn for its business.

SMTC’s Market Performance

Semtech Corp. (SMTC) has seen a 3.08% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.10% gain in the past month and a -37.16% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.15% for SMTC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.68% for SMTC stock, with a simple moving average of -31.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMTC stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for SMTC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SMTC in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $30 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SMTC Trading at -14.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares surge +19.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMTC rose by +3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.09. In addition, Semtech Corp. saw -42.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMTC starting from Rodensky Michael W, who sale 18,227 shares at the price of $25.50 back on Sep 28. After this action, Rodensky Michael W now owns 0 shares of Semtech Corp., valued at $464,788 using the latest closing price.

Walsh Paul V Jr, the Director of Semtech Corp., purchase 20,000 shares at $24.83 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Walsh Paul V Jr is holding 20,888 shares at $496,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.02 for the present operating margin

+63.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Semtech Corp. stands at +8.11. The total capital return value is set at 10.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.10. Equity return is now at value -75.44, with -26.50 for asset returns.

Based on Semtech Corp. (SMTC), the company’s capital structure generated 181.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.49. Total debt to assets is 53.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 175.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Semtech Corp. (SMTC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.