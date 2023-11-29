Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Seadrill Ltd. (NYSE: SDRL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.64 compared to its previous closing price of 42.57. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-28 that Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 28, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Benjamin Wiseman – Corporate Finance Manager & Investor Relations Simon Johnson – President & Chief Executive Officer Samir Ali – Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer Grant Creed – Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Leif Nelson – Executive Vice President & Chief Operating and Technology Officer Conference Call Participants Greg Lewis – BTIG Eddie Kim – Barclays Fredrik Stene – Clarkson Securities Vahid Khorsand – BWS Financial Truls Olsen – Fearnley Securities Operator Good morning, and welcome to Seadrill’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in Seadrill Ltd. (NYSE: SDRL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Seadrill Ltd. (NYSE: SDRL) is above average at 5.62x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL) is $60.05, which is $14.37 above the current market price. The public float for SDRL is 67.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SDRL on November 29, 2023 was 723.11K shares.

SDRL’s Market Performance

The stock of Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL) has seen a 5.19% increase in the past week, with a 12.85% rise in the past month, and a -7.16% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.98% for SDRL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.43% for SDRL’s stock, with a 8.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SDRL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SDRL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SDRL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SDRL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $48.10 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SDRL Trading at 6.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares surge +13.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SDRL rose by +5.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.36. In addition, Seadrill Ltd. saw 37.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SDRL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.11 for the present operating margin

+13.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seadrill Ltd. stands at +362.25. Equity return is now at value 8.93, with 5.58 for asset returns.

Based on Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL), the company’s capital structure generated 30.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.64. Total debt to assets is 18.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.