Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE: RY) is above average at 11.21x. The 36-month beta value for RY is also noteworthy at 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RY is $95.00, which is $8.58 above than the current price. The public float for RY is 1.39B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.75% of that float. The average trading volume of RY on November 29, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RY) stock’s latest price update

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE: RY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.39 in relation to its previous close of 86.76. However, the company has experienced a -1.61% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-24 that Finding stocks expected to beat quarterly earnings estimates becomes an easier task with our Zacks Earnings ESP.

RY’s Market Performance

Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) has seen a -1.61% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 10.53% gain in the past month and a -4.42% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.29% for RY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.61% for RY’s stock, with a -6.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RY stocks, with CIBC repeating the rating for RY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RY in the upcoming period, according to CIBC is $4 based on the research report published on May 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RY Trading at 1.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares surge +8.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RY fell by -1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.39. In addition, Royal Bank Of Canada saw -8.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Royal Bank Of Canada stands at +23.97. The total capital return value is set at 4.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.42. Equity return is now at value 13.09, with 0.74 for asset returns.

Based on Royal Bank Of Canada (RY), the company’s capital structure generated 317.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.03. Total debt to assets is 17.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

In summary, Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.