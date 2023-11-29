Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) has gone up by 0.67% for the week, with a 15.52% rise in the past month and a 7.67% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.59% for ROST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.36% for ROST stock, with a simple moving average of 16.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) Right Now?

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ROST is 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ROST is $135.51, which is $5.21 above the current price. The public float for ROST is 332.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ROST on November 29, 2023 was 2.25M shares.

ROST) stock’s latest price update

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.60 in relation to its previous close of 131.09. However, the company has experienced a 0.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-27 that To be completely upfront, defensive consumer stocks tend to be incredibly boring. With these ideas, you’re almost giving up any practical intentions of robustly beating the market.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROST stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ROST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ROST in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $140 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ROST Trading at 10.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares surge +13.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROST rose by +0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.45. In addition, Ross Stores, Inc. saw 12.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROST starting from KOBAYASHI MICHAEL K, who sale 20,749 shares at the price of $111.73 back on Oct 06. After this action, KOBAYASHI MICHAEL K now owns 71,413 shares of Ross Stores, Inc., valued at $2,318,354 using the latest closing price.

RENTLER BARBARA, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Ross Stores, Inc., sale 10,091 shares at $120.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that RENTLER BARBARA is holding 272,080 shares at $1,212,051 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.65 for the present operating margin

+25.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ross Stores, Inc. stands at +8.09. The total capital return value is set at 20.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.44. Equity return is now at value 39.22, with 12.51 for asset returns.

Based on Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST), the company’s capital structure generated 133.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.09. Total debt to assets is 39.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 117.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 141.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.