Rollins, Inc. (ROL) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) is 47.93x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ROL is 0.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Rollins, Inc. (ROL) is $42.04, which is $2.07 above the current market price. The public float for ROL is 277.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.54% of that float. On November 29, 2023, ROL’s average trading volume was 3.09M shares.

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL)’s stock price has plunge by -0.74relation to previous closing price of 40.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.50% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-24 that Rollins (ROL) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

ROL’s Market Performance

Rollins, Inc. (ROL) has seen a 0.50% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.72% gain in the past month and a 0.48% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.61% for ROL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.20% for ROL stock, with a simple moving average of 2.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for ROL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ROL in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $40 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ROL Trading at 7.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares surge +8.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROL rose by +0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.89. In addition, Rollins, Inc. saw 9.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROL starting from Gahlhoff Jerry Jr., who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $40.00 back on Nov 21. After this action, Gahlhoff Jerry Jr. now owns 218,091 shares of Rollins, Inc., valued at $280,000 using the latest closing price.

Gahlhoff Jerry Jr., the PRESIDENT & CEO of Rollins, Inc., sale 7,000 shares at $38.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Gahlhoff Jerry Jr. is holding 225,091 shares at $266,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.30 for the present operating margin

+48.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rollins, Inc. stands at +13.67. The total capital return value is set at 31.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.47. Equity return is now at value 35.70, with 17.27 for asset returns.

Based on Rollins, Inc. (ROL), the company’s capital structure generated 26.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.97. Total debt to assets is 15.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.18 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rollins, Inc. (ROL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.