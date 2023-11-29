ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.38 compared to its previous closing price of 0.22. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-06 that Conference Call to be Held at 5:00 pm ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Conference Call to be Held at 5:00 pm ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Is It Worth Investing in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -0.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) by analysts is $1.00, which is $0.8 above the current market price. The public float for RSLS is 12.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.74% of that float. On November 29, 2023, the average trading volume of RSLS was 3.32M shares.

RSLS’s Market Performance

The stock of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) has seen a -11.04% decrease in the past week, with a -16.21% drop in the past month, and a -78.90% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.41% for RSLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.71% for RSLS’s stock, with a -88.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RSLS Trading at -36.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.29%, as shares sank -17.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSLS fell by -11.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2378. In addition, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. saw -96.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RSLS starting from STANKOVICH THOMAS, who sale 131 shares at the price of $0.27 back on Oct 25. After this action, STANKOVICH THOMAS now owns 22,949 shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc., valued at $35 using the latest closing price.

STANKOVICH THOMAS, the Chief Financial Officer of ReShape Lifesciences Inc., sale 39 shares at $0.93 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that STANKOVICH THOMAS is holding 23,080 shares at $36 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RSLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-240.91 for the present operating margin

+60.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. stands at -411.16. The total capital return value is set at -107.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -185.85. Equity return is now at value -218.94, with -144.98 for asset returns.

Based on ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS), the company’s capital structure generated 4.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.