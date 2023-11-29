Progressive Corp. (PGR): A Technical Analysis

Progressive Corp. (NYSE: PGR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Progressive Corp. (PGR) is $165.17, which is $1.91 above the current market price. The public float for PGR is 583.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PGR on November 29, 2023 was 2.33M shares.

PGR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Progressive Corp. (NYSE: PGR) has dropped by -0.70 compared to previous close of 164.41. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that We have narrowed our search to five large-cap stocks with more upside for 2024. These are: IT, PGR, CBOE, IHG, NVO.

PGR’s Market Performance

PGR’s stock has risen by 2.45% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.66% and a quarterly rise of 23.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.52% for Progressive Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.27% for PGR’s stock, with a 17.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PGR Trading at 7.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.16%, as shares surge +5.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGR rose by +2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $160.03. In addition, Progressive Corp. saw 25.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGR starting from Burgdoerfer Stuart B, who sale 6,720 shares at the price of $155.30 back on Oct 24. After this action, Burgdoerfer Stuart B now owns 14,039 shares of Progressive Corp., valued at $1,043,588 using the latest closing price.

Burgdoerfer Stuart B, the Director of Progressive Corp., sale 8,280 shares at $155.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 23, which means that Burgdoerfer Stuart B is holding 20,759 shares at $1,283,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Progressive Corp. stands at +1.46. The total capital return value is set at -5.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.16. Equity return is now at value 17.04, with 3.68 for asset returns.

Based on Progressive Corp. (PGR), the company’s capital structure generated 41.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.11. Total debt to assets is 9.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Progressive Corp. (PGR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.