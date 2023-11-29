Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE: PCOR) has jumped by 3.33 compared to previous close of 57.58. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-13 that The Zacks Technology Services Industry and the broader Zacks Business Services Sector continue to be a space for investors to find growth.

Is It Worth Investing in Procore Technologies Inc (NYSE: PCOR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.58. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) by analysts is $68.00, which is $8.51 above the current market price. The public float for PCOR is 126.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.97% of that float. On November 29, 2023, the average trading volume of PCOR was 1.26M shares.

PCOR’s Market Performance

PCOR stock saw a decrease of 7.68% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.13% and a quarterly a decrease of -11.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.02% for Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.31% for PCOR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.48% for the last 200 days.

PCOR Trading at -2.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares sank -2.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCOR rose by +7.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.84. In addition, Procore Technologies Inc saw 26.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCOR starting from Courtemanche Craig F. Jr., who sale 29,514 shares at the price of $55.95 back on Nov 22. After this action, Courtemanche Craig F. Jr. now owns 813,493 shares of Procore Technologies Inc, valued at $1,651,308 using the latest closing price.

Davis Steven Scott, the President Product & Technology of Procore Technologies Inc, sale 6,527 shares at $55.95 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Davis Steven Scott is holding 230,474 shares at $365,186 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.02 for the present operating margin

+77.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Procore Technologies Inc stands at -39.84. The total capital return value is set at -22.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.15. Equity return is now at value -20.58, with -13.37 for asset returns.

Based on Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR), the company’s capital structure generated 8.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.79. Total debt to assets is 5.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.