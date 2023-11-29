Phibro Animal Health Corp. (PAHC) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Phibro Animal Health Corp. (PAHC) has seen a -7.45% decrease in the past week, with a -10.03% drop in the past month, and a -34.57% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.31% for PAHC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.67% for PAHC’s stock, with a -30.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Phibro Animal Health Corp. (NASDAQ: PAHC) Right Now?

Phibro Animal Health Corp. (NASDAQ: PAHC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PAHC is at 0.65. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for PAHC is $12.50, which is $2.81 above the current market price. The public float for PAHC is 20.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.77% of that float. The average trading volume for PAHC on November 29, 2023 was 144.46K shares.

PAHC) stock’s latest price update

Phibro Animal Health Corp. (NASDAQ: PAHC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.38 compared to its previous closing price of 10.35. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-20 that Phibro Animal Health Corporation is expected to experience net sales growth and net income growth in the coming years. The company has a healthy balance sheet with little debt, which positions it well for successful expansion and innovation in its products. There are risks from changing regulations and competition, but overall, Phibro Animal appears undervalued.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAHC stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for PAHC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAHC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $18 based on the research report published on December 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PAHC Trading at -17.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares sank -11.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAHC fell by -7.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.78. In addition, Phibro Animal Health Corp. saw -27.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PAHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.18 for the present operating margin

+30.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phibro Animal Health Corp. stands at +3.33. The total capital return value is set at 10.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.42. Equity return is now at value 7.74, with 2.17 for asset returns.

Based on Phibro Animal Health Corp. (PAHC), the company’s capital structure generated 180.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.35. Total debt to assets is 52.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 170.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.93 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Phibro Animal Health Corp. (PAHC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.