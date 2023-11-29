Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB)’s stock price has plunge by 3.70relation to previous closing price of 12.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.42% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-20 that The commercial real estate market has created a perfect storm for REIT short sellers due to rising rates, debt maturities, loan defaults, and the office sector meltdown. Shorting stocks can be dangerous, especially for novice investors, as potential losses are limitless if the stock goes up. SL Green Realty, Medical Properties Trust, Seritage Growth Properties, and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust are among the most shorted REITs.

Is It Worth Investing in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.82. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) by analysts is $14.77, which is $1.89 above the current market price. The public float for PEB is 118.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.90% of that float. On November 29, 2023, the average trading volume of PEB was 1.86M shares.

PEB’s Market Performance

PEB stock saw an increase of 1.42% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.37% and a quarterly increase of -13.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.52% for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.07% for PEB stock, with a simple moving average of -7.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEB stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for PEB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PEB in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $14 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PEB Trading at -0.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +9.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEB rose by +1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.31. In addition, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust saw -3.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEB starting from BORTZ JON E, who purchase 16,000 shares at the price of $16.36 back on Nov 13. After this action, BORTZ JON E now owns 22,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, valued at $261,700 using the latest closing price.

BORTZ JON E, the Chairman and CEO of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, purchase 13,000 shares at $16.53 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that BORTZ JON E is holding 9,000 shares at $214,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.10 for the present operating margin

+10.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stands at -6.27. The total capital return value is set at 1.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.56. Equity return is now at value -2.55, with -1.24 for asset returns.

Based on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB), the company’s capital structure generated 91.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.86. Total debt to assets is 44.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.