Paychex Inc. (PAYX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX)’s stock price has increased by 0.53 compared to its previous closing price of 118.95. However, the company has seen a 0.68% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that Investors looking for ways to find stocks that are set to beat quarterly earnings estimates should check out the Zacks Earnings ESP.

Is It Worth Investing in Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) Right Now?

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PAYX is at 0.96. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for PAYX is $120.86, which is $1.28 above the current market price. The public float for PAYX is 322.57M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.08% of that float. The average trading volume for PAYX on November 29, 2023 was 1.71M shares.

PAYX’s Market Performance

PAYX stock saw an increase of 0.68% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.14% and a quarterly increase of -1.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.68% for Paychex Inc. (PAYX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.15% for PAYX stock, with a simple moving average of 4.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PAYX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PAYX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $120 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAYX Trading at 3.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.03%, as shares surge +8.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYX rose by +0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.27. In addition, Paychex Inc. saw 3.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYX starting from Gioja Michael E, who sale 41,329 shares at the price of $115.79 back on Oct 06. After this action, Gioja Michael E now owns 19,800 shares of Paychex Inc., valued at $4,785,485 using the latest closing price.

Gioja Michael E, the Sr. Vice President of Paychex Inc., sale 45,810 shares at $124.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Gioja Michael E is holding 19,800 shares at $5,724,626 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.60 for the present operating margin

+70.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paychex Inc. stands at +31.10. The total capital return value is set at 48.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.50. Equity return is now at value 47.50, with 14.98 for asset returns.

Based on Paychex Inc. (PAYX), the company’s capital structure generated 25.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.23. Total debt to assets is 8.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Paychex Inc. (PAYX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.