Passage Bio Inc (PASG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PASG)’s stock price has gone rise by 17.70 in comparison to its previous close of 0.62, however, the company has experienced a 15.59% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-30 that PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG), a clinical stage genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that William Chou, M.D., president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Guggenheim’s 5th Annual Inflammation, Neurology & Immunology Conference on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Is It Worth Investing in Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PASG) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Passage Bio Inc (PASG) by analysts is $5.40, which is $4.67 above the current market price. The public float for PASG is 35.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.74% of that float. On November 29, 2023, the average trading volume of PASG was 206.54K shares.

PASG’s Market Performance

PASG’s stock has seen a 15.59% increase for the week, with a 14.53% rise in the past month and a -7.92% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.81% for Passage Bio Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.54% for PASG’s stock, with a -19.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PASG Trading at 10.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PASG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.24%, as shares surge +7.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PASG rose by +15.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6431. In addition, Passage Bio Inc saw -47.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PASG starting from King Simona, who sale 11,453 shares at the price of $0.88 back on Jul 28. After this action, King Simona now owns 23,994 shares of Passage Bio Inc, valued at $10,079 using the latest closing price.

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, the 10% Owner of Passage Bio Inc, purchase 575,195 shares at $0.84 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC is holding 8,034,000 shares at $483,164 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PASG

The total capital return value is set at -47.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.06. Equity return is now at value -64.09, with -51.16 for asset returns.

Based on Passage Bio Inc (PASG), the company’s capital structure generated 13.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.86. Total debt to assets is 11.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.43.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, Passage Bio Inc (PASG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.