Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (KTTA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: KTTA) has increased by 17.44 when compared to last closing price of 0.33.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 21.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-07 that — Attendees may request 1 x 1 meeting with management at meetings@hcwco.com — PALO ALTO, Calif. and MIAMI, Fla., Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) (“Pasithea” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, research, and development of innovative treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, announced today that Pasithea’s management team will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, to be held in New York City, September 11-13.

Is It Worth Investing in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: KTTA) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.73.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (KTTA) is $2.00, which is $1.61 above the current market price. The public float for KTTA is 14.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KTTA on November 29, 2023 was 30.81K shares.

KTTA’s Market Performance

The stock of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (KTTA) has seen a 21.09% increase in the past week, with a 9.43% rise in the past month, and a -36.18% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.72% for KTTA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.81% for KTTA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.54% for the last 200 days.

KTTA Trading at -0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.78%, as shares surge +11.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTTA rose by +21.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3387. In addition, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp saw -39.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KTTA starting from STEINMAN LAWRENCE, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $0.43 back on Jun 02. After this action, STEINMAN LAWRENCE now owns 1,327,174 shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp, valued at $12,930 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KTTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3045.12 for the present operating margin

+76.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pasithea Therapeutics Corp stands at -2864.29. The total capital return value is set at -31.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.47. Equity return is now at value -41.49, with -38.86 for asset returns.

Based on Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (KTTA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.13. Total debt to assets is 2.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -107.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp (KTTA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.