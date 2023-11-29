Pagerduty Inc (PD) Stock Showcases 1.95% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, PD stock has gone down by -2.48%, with a monthly gain of 10.03% and a quarterly plunge of -14.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.64% for Pagerduty Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.95% for PD stock, with a simple moving average of -15.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE: PD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PD is also noteworthy at 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PD is $28.46, which is $6.85 above than the current price. The public float for PD is 87.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.29% of that float. The average trading volume of PD on November 29, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

PD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE: PD) has surged by 0.32 when compared to previous closing price of 21.54, but the company has seen a -2.48% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-20 that PagerDuty’s (PD) acquisition of Jeli strengthens its portfolio with the addition of an enterprise-grade, all-in-one incident management solution within the PagerDuty Operations Cloud.

Analysts’ Opinion of PD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PD stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for PD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PD in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $25 based on the research report published on September 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PD Trading at 1.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +8.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PD fell by -2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.28. In addition, Pagerduty Inc saw -18.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PD starting from WEBB SHELLEY, who sale 4,571 shares at the price of $22.00 back on Nov 07. After this action, WEBB SHELLEY now owns 189,344 shares of Pagerduty Inc, valued at $100,562 using the latest closing price.

WEBB SHELLEY, the SVP and General Counsel of Pagerduty Inc, sale 16,723 shares at $21.71 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09, which means that WEBB SHELLEY is holding 193,915 shares at $363,056 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-33.66 for the present operating margin

+75.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pagerduty Inc stands at -34.63. The total capital return value is set at -22.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.23. Equity return is now at value -36.08, with -11.66 for asset returns.

Based on Pagerduty Inc (PD), the company’s capital structure generated 125.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.58. Total debt to assets is 36.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 122.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.

Conclusion

In summary, Pagerduty Inc (PD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.