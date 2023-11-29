Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OVID)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.19 in comparison to its previous close of 3.23, however, the company has experienced a -8.18% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OVID) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OVID is 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for OVID is $6.25, which is $3.22 above the current price. The public float for OVID is 58.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OVID on November 29, 2023 was 116.85K shares.

OVID’s Market Performance

OVID’s stock has seen a -8.18% decrease for the week, with a -7.34% drop in the past month and a -20.05% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.63% for Ovid Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.99% for OVID’s stock, with a -8.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OVID

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OVID stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for OVID by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OVID in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $8 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OVID Trading at -14.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OVID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.78%, as shares sank -13.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OVID fell by -8.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.34. In addition, Ovid Therapeutics Inc saw 62.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OVID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3696.44 for the present operating margin

+8.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ovid Therapeutics Inc stands at -3604.66. The total capital return value is set at -33.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.03. Equity return is now at value -39.88, with -33.46 for asset returns.

Based on Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID), the company’s capital structure generated 12.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.11. Total debt to assets is 10.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 414.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.