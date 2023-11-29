Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) Stock Experiences 3.51% Monthly Change

In the past week, OLMA stock has gone down by -15.05%, with a monthly gain of 3.51% and a quarterly surge of 37.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.20% for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.39% for OLMA’s stock, with a 59.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OLMA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for OLMA is also noteworthy at 2.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OLMA is $25.14, which is $11.59 above than the current price. The public float for OLMA is 47.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.76% of that float. The average trading volume of OLMA on November 29, 2023 was 434.75K shares.

OLMA) stock’s latest price update

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OLMA)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.73 in comparison to its previous close of 13.19, however, the company has experienced a -15.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-28 that Presentations detailing initial Phase 1b clinical data for palazestrant in combination with ribociclib, a Poster Spotlight Session on Phase 2 clinical data for palazestrant in combination with palbociclib, and the OPERA-01 Phase 3 clinical trial in progress will be presented on Dec. 7, 2023

Analysts’ Opinion of OLMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLMA stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for OLMA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OLMA in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $21 based on the research report published on July 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OLMA Trading at 1.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.81%, as shares surge +2.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLMA fell by -15.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +198.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.31. In addition, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 453.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLMA starting from Bohen Sean, who sale 27,932 shares at the price of $13.90 back on Nov 22. After this action, Bohen Sean now owns 144,925 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $388,255 using the latest closing price.

Kovacs Shane William Charles, the CH. OPERATING & FINANCIAL OFF. of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 9,145 shares at $13.89 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Kovacs Shane William Charles is holding 424,987 shares at $127,024 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLMA

The total capital return value is set at -43.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.12. Equity return is now at value -38.98, with -36.61 for asset returns.

Based on Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.28. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.77.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.62.

Conclusion

In summary, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.