Nutanix Inc (NTNX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NTNX is 1.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Nutanix Inc (NTNX) is $43.89, which is $3.38 above the current market price. The public float for NTNX is 242.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.21% of that float. On November 29, 2023, NTNX’s average trading volume was 2.23M shares.

NTNX) stock’s latest price update

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX)’s stock price has dropped by -0.78 in relation to previous closing price of 40.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Investors Business Daily reported 2023-11-24 that The post-Thanksgiving earnings calendar is filled with reports in the software sector, including Dow Jones stock Salesforce.com.

NTNX’s Market Performance

NTNX’s stock has risen by 1.84% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.68% and a quarterly rise of 31.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.36% for Nutanix Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.98% for NTNX’s stock, with a 33.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTNX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NTNX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NTNX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $50 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NTNX Trading at 9.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +15.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTNX rose by +1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.86. In addition, Nutanix Inc saw 55.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTNX starting from RAMASWAMI RAJIV, who sale 87,997 shares at the price of $40.00 back on Nov 14. After this action, RAMASWAMI RAJIV now owns 386,502 shares of Nutanix Inc, valued at $3,519,880 using the latest closing price.

RAMASWAMI RAJIV, the President and CEO of Nutanix Inc, sale 8,098 shares at $39.21 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that RAMASWAMI RAJIV is holding 474,499 shares at $317,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.23 for the present operating margin

+82.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutanix Inc stands at -13.66. The total capital return value is set at -29.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nutanix Inc (NTNX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.