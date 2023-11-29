Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) is above average at 12.70x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.82.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) is $21.50, which is $7.16 above the current market price. The public float for NOMD is 144.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NOMD on November 29, 2023 was 793.51K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NOMD) stock’s latest price update

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD)’s stock price has plunge by 0.43relation to previous closing price of 16.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.37% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-22 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

NOMD’s Market Performance

NOMD’s stock has fallen by -0.37% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 18.97% and a quarterly drop of -12.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.56% for Nomad Foods Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.10% for NOMD’s stock, with a -5.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOMD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NOMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOMD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $21 based on the research report published on February 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NOMD Trading at 7.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +17.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOMD fell by -0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.51. In addition, Nomad Foods Limited saw -6.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NOMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.73 for the present operating margin

+27.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nomad Foods Limited stands at +8.50. The total capital return value is set at 9.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.16. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 3.37 for asset returns.

Based on Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD), the company’s capital structure generated 83.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.41. Total debt to assets is 34.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.