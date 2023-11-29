NNN REIT Inc (NNN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for NNN REIT Inc (NYSE: NNN) is above average at 18.88x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.94.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NNN REIT Inc (NNN) is $42.50, which is $2.28 above the current market price. The public float for NNN is 181.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NNN on November 29, 2023 was 1.54M shares.

NNN) stock’s latest price update

NNN REIT Inc (NYSE: NNN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.58 in relation to its previous close of 39.99. However, the company has experienced a 3.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-28 that REITs’ financials are not accurately captured by computers due to realities that are not reflected by GAAP and also to adjusted numbers. REIT balance sheets have improved in terms of debt maturities, liquidity, and maturity ladders, but Loan to Value ratios have not significantly changed. For specific REITs, investors should focus especially on the debt maturity ladder.

NNN’s Market Performance

NNN REIT Inc (NNN) has seen a 3.18% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.29% gain in the past month and a 1.80% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for NNN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.33% for NNN’s stock, with a -2.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NNN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NNN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $40 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NNN Trading at 9.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares surge +13.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNN rose by +3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.79. In addition, NNN REIT Inc saw -12.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NNN starting from Adamo Jonathan, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $39.85 back on Nov 27. After this action, Adamo Jonathan now owns 56,450 shares of NNN REIT Inc, valued at $159,400 using the latest closing price.

Miller Michelle Lynn, the EVP, Chief Accounting Officer of NNN REIT Inc, sale 1,250 shares at $38.27 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Miller Michelle Lynn is holding 56,868 shares at $47,838 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.24 for the present operating margin

+67.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for NNN REIT Inc stands at +43.29. The total capital return value is set at 6.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.26. Equity return is now at value 9.46, with 4.68 for asset returns.

Based on NNN REIT Inc (NNN), the company’s capital structure generated 95.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.79. Total debt to assets is 48.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 228.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NNN REIT Inc (NNN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.