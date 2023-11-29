Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 3.32. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) by analysts is $4.50, which is $2.35 above the current market price. The public float for NINE is 28.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.03% of that float. On November 29, 2023, the average trading volume of NINE was 838.24K shares.

Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE: NINE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 8.04 in relation to its previous close of 1.99. However, the company has experienced a 0.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that Nine Energy (NINE) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

NINE’s Market Performance

Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) has seen a 0.47% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -40.11% decline in the past month and a -50.80% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.40% for NINE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.88% for NINE’s stock, with a -53.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NINE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NINE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NINE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NINE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on December 15, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

NINE Trading at -37.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NINE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.28%, as shares sank -40.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NINE rose by +0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.4800. In addition, Nine Energy Service Inc saw -85.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NINE starting from Crombie David, who sale 40,657 shares at the price of $4.60 back on Aug 11. After this action, Crombie David now owns 209,075 shares of Nine Energy Service Inc, valued at $187,022 using the latest closing price.

MOORE THEODORE R., the of Nine Energy Service Inc, sale 22,221 shares at $4.67 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that MOORE THEODORE R. is holding 115,725 shares at $103,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NINE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.05 for the present operating margin

+16.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nine Energy Service Inc stands at +2.43. The total capital return value is set at 13.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.92 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, Nine Energy Service Inc (NINE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.