Nextracker Inc (NXT): A Technical Analysis

Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ: NXT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nextracker Inc (NXT) is $51.83, which is $11.0 above the current market price. The public float for NXT is 48.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NXT on November 29, 2023 was 1.69M shares.

Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ: NXT)’s stock price has soared by 2.59 in relation to previous closing price of 39.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-29 that So far in 2023, 146 companies have gone public in the U.S. markets, down 16.09% from the same time last year. Although the IPO market has been choppy amid higher interest rates and broad equity market uncertainty, the new companies as a whole have outperformed the S&P 500.

NXT’s Market Performance

Nextracker Inc (NXT) has experienced a 4.08% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 20.23% rise in the past month, and a -2.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.28% for NXT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.62% for NXT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXT stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for NXT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NXT in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $45 based on the research report published on October 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NXT Trading at 9.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares surge +18.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXT rose by +4.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.56. In addition, Nextracker Inc saw 34.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXT starting from Schlesinger Leah, who sale 2,192 shares at the price of $40.00 back on Nov 20. After this action, Schlesinger Leah now owns 5,114 shares of Nextracker Inc, valued at $87,680 using the latest closing price.

TPG GP A, LLC, the 10% Owner of Nextracker Inc, sale 2,518,438 shares at $35.31 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that TPG GP A, LLC is holding 12,760,752 shares at $88,935,364 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.86 for the present operating margin

+15.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nextracker Inc stands at +0.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nextracker Inc (NXT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.