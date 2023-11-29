NCR Voyix Corp (VYX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VYX is 1.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VYX is $18.93, which is $2.84 above the current price. The public float for VYX is 134.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VYX on November 29, 2023 was 2.12M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VYX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NCR Voyix Corp (NYSE: VYX) has plunged by -0.06 when compared to previous closing price of 16.10, but the company has seen a 1.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-11-27 that On November 9, 2023, NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX, $16.19, Market Capitalisation: $2.

VYX’s Market Performance

NCR Voyix Corp (VYX) has seen a 1.13% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.35% gain in the past month and a -13.17% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.02% for VYX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.67% for VYX’s stock, with a 3.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VYX stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for VYX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VYX in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $24 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VYX Trading at 0.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +8.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VYX rose by +1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.05. In addition, NCR Voyix Corp saw 12.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VYX starting from KELLY JAMES G, who purchase 32,100 shares at the price of $15.50 back on Nov 17. After this action, KELLY JAMES G now owns 32,100 shares of NCR Voyix Corp, valued at $497,550 using the latest closing price.

KELLY JAMES G, the Director of NCR Voyix Corp, purchase 32,100 shares at $15.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that KELLY JAMES G is holding 41,496 shares at $497,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.15 for the present operating margin

+23.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for NCR Voyix Corp stands at +0.82. The total capital return value is set at 8.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.85. Equity return is now at value -6.06, with -0.82 for asset returns.

Based on NCR Voyix Corp (VYX), the company’s capital structure generated 348.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.69. Total debt to assets is 53.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 399.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NCR Voyix Corp (VYX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.