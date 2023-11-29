Navigating the Volatility of Expedia Group Inc’s (EXPE) Stock

The stock of Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) has seen a 0.39% increase in the past week, with a 45.49% gain in the past month, and a 23.17% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.33% for EXPE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.47% for EXPE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 29.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) Right Now?

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 24.31x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.80. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by analysts is $131.86, which is -$3.56 below the current market price. The public float for EXPE is 132.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.95% of that float. On November 29, 2023, the average trading volume of EXPE was 2.33M shares.

EXPE) stock’s latest price update

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.35 compared to its previous closing price of 135.90. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-23 that The search for the best travel stocks is heating up. With September showing an impressive $104 billion in travel spending and a steady 3.5% growth year-to-date (YTD), the sector shows potential for growth even in challenging economic conditions.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPE stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for EXPE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for EXPE in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $200 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EXPE Trading at 25.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +42.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXPE rose by +0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.36. In addition, Expedia Group Inc saw 54.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXPE starting from Soliday Lance A, who sale 8,942 shares at the price of $134.46 back on Nov 20. After this action, Soliday Lance A now owns 10,189 shares of Expedia Group Inc, valued at $1,202,359 using the latest closing price.

Dzielak Robert J, the Chief Legal Officer & Sec’y of Expedia Group Inc, sale 70,000 shares at $134.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Dzielak Robert J is holding 72,266 shares at $9,415,049 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.99 for the present operating margin

+79.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expedia Group Inc stands at +3.02. The total capital return value is set at 10.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.71. Equity return is now at value 42.73, with 3.79 for asset returns.

Based on Expedia Group Inc (EXPE), the company’s capital structure generated 286.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.16. Total debt to assets is 30.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 286.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To sum up, Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.