NanoVibronix Inc’s (NAOV) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, NAOV stock has gone down by -9.92%, with a monthly gain of 44.08% and a quarterly plunge of -18.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.69% for NanoVibronix Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.91% for NAOV’s stock, with a -59.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ: NAOV) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for NanoVibronix Inc (NAOV) by analysts is $210.00, which is $9.32 above the current market price. The public float for NAOV is 2.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.90% of that float. On November 29, 2023, the average trading volume of NAOV was 1.57M shares.

NAOV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ: NAOV) has decreased by -13.87 when compared to last closing price of 1.37.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-07 that Let’s talk penny stocks, those under-five-dollar shares that buzz with potential. They’re nimble, sensitive to the slightest news, and can pivot on a dime.

NAOV Trading at -15.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.53%, as shares surge +43.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAOV fell by -9.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1015. In addition, NanoVibronix Inc saw -76.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NAOV starting from MIKA THOMAS, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.25 back on Jan 05. After this action, MIKA THOMAS now owns 50,000 shares of NanoVibronix Inc, valued at $12,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NAOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-666.49 for the present operating margin

+22.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for NanoVibronix Inc stands at -724.47. The total capital return value is set at -103.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -114.14. Equity return is now at value -98.83, with -78.82 for asset returns.

Based on NanoVibronix Inc (NAOV), the company’s capital structure generated 2.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

To sum up, NanoVibronix Inc (NAOV) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.