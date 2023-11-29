MongoDB Inc’s (MDB) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, MDB stock has gone up by 2.18%, with a monthly gain of 23.20% and a quarterly surge of 10.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.97% for MongoDB Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.71% for MDB’s stock, with a 29.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MDB is at 1.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MDB is $436.58, which is $22.25 above the current market price. The public float for MDB is 68.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.90% of that float. The average trading volume for MDB on November 29, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

MDB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) has surged by 1.99 when compared to previous closing price of 406.25, but the company has seen a 2.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-29 that With the November rally in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust NYSEARCA: SPY, a number of large-cap stocks are in buy range. Among those names are three large companies that are not S&P 500 components: Li Auto Inc. NASDAQ: LI, MongoDB NASDAQ: MDB and Novo Nordisk A/S NYSE: NVO.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for MDB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MDB in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $500 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MDB Trading at 15.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +20.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDB rose by +1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $381.13. In addition, MongoDB Inc saw 110.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDB starting from Gordon Michael Lawrence, who sale 10,097 shares at the price of $410.03 back on Nov 22. After this action, Gordon Michael Lawrence now owns 89,027 shares of MongoDB Inc, valued at $4,140,073 using the latest closing price.

Gordon Michael Lawrence, the COO and CFO of MongoDB Inc, sale 5,830 shares at $410.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Gordon Michael Lawrence is holding 89,027 shares at $2,394,861 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.00 for the present operating margin

+72.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for MongoDB Inc stands at -26.90. The total capital return value is set at -17.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.94. Equity return is now at value -31.04, with -9.45 for asset returns.

Based on MongoDB Inc (MDB), the company’s capital structure generated 166.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.53. Total debt to assets is 47.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 164.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MongoDB Inc (MDB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.