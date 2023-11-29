Matterport Inc (MTTR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ: MTTR)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.16 in comparison to its previous close of 2.58, however, the company has experienced a -3.41% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-20 that SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences: UBS Global Technology ConferenceTuesday, November 28, 2023Location: Scottsdale, AZ Wells Fargo 7th Annual TMT SummitWednesday, November 29, 2023Location: Rancho Palos Verdes, CAPresentation Time: 3:00 p.m.

Is It Worth Investing in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ: MTTR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MTTR is 1.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for MTTR is $4.30, which is $1.75 above the current price. The public float for MTTR is 250.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MTTR on November 29, 2023 was 2.09M shares.

MTTR’s Market Performance

MTTR stock saw an increase of -3.41% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 28.79% and a quarterly increase of -1.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.20% for Matterport Inc (MTTR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.34% for MTTR’s stock, with a -5.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTTR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for MTTR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MTTR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $2 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MTTR Trading at 12.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +31.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTTR fell by -3.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.47. In addition, Matterport Inc saw -8.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTTR starting from Fay James Daniel, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $2.56 back on Nov 09. After this action, Fay James Daniel now owns 1,334,861 shares of Matterport Inc, valued at $63,920 using the latest closing price.

Fay James Daniel, the Chief Financial Officer of Matterport Inc, sale 100,483 shares at $2.61 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Fay James Daniel is holding 1,142,297 shares at $262,653 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-200.40 for the present operating margin

+38.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Matterport Inc stands at -81.79. The total capital return value is set at -63.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.09. Equity return is now at value -37.61, with -34.49 for asset returns.

Based on Matterport Inc (MTTR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.47. Total debt to assets is 0.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Matterport Inc (MTTR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.