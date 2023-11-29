Mattel, Inc. (MAT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.15x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MAT is 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MAT is $23.75, which is $4.83 above the current price. The public float for MAT is 350.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MAT on November 29, 2023 was 3.19M shares.

MAT) stock’s latest price update

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT)’s stock price has plunge by 1.12relation to previous closing price of 18.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.83% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-28 that What a year November has been; that’s right, a single month felt like a whole year for some investors, who saw the S&P 500 run up more than 10.0% while the VIX crashed from above 22.0% to its lowest point since 2019. This may make you feel like you missed the boat, but don’t give up.

MAT’s Market Performance

Mattel, Inc. (MAT) has seen a 2.83% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.66% gain in the past month and a -13.57% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.40% for MAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.35% for MAT’s stock, with a -2.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MAT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $26 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAT Trading at -5.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +0.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAT rose by +2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.86. In addition, Mattel, Inc. saw 6.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAT starting from BRADLEY RICHARD TODD, who sale 12,601 shares at the price of $21.37 back on Aug 09. After this action, BRADLEY RICHARD TODD now owns 12,729 shares of Mattel, Inc., valued at $269,283 using the latest closing price.

Hugh Yoon J., the SVP & Corporate Controller of Mattel, Inc., sale 7,608 shares at $21.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Hugh Yoon J. is holding 8,316 shares at $161,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.57 for the present operating margin

+44.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mattel, Inc. stands at +7.25. The total capital return value is set at 14.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.68. Equity return is now at value 4.15, with 1.31 for asset returns.

Based on Mattel, Inc. (MAT), the company’s capital structure generated 129.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.51. Total debt to assets is 43.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mattel, Inc. (MAT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.