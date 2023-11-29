Marketwise Inc (MKTW) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marketwise Inc (NASDAQ: MKTW) is above average at 15.55x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.76.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Marketwise Inc (MKTW) is $4.25, which is $1.12 above the current market price. The public float for MKTW is 29.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MKTW on November 29, 2023 was 212.12K shares.

Marketwise Inc (NASDAQ: MKTW) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.67 compared to its previous closing price of 3.39. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-27 that BALTIMORE, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTW) (“MarketWise” or the “Company”), a leading multi-brand digital subscription services platform providing premium financial research, software, education, and tools for self-directed investors, today announced that its third quarter 2023 financial results will be released before the market opens on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

MKTW’s Market Performance

Marketwise Inc (MKTW) has seen a 0.97% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 74.61% gain in the past month and a 158.53% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.04% for MKTW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.77% for MKTW’s stock, with a 74.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MKTW Trading at 59.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MKTW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.23%, as shares surge +39.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +80.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MKTW rose by +0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.71. In addition, Marketwise Inc saw 98.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MKTW starting from Greenhaven Road Investment Man, who sale 24,981 shares at the price of $3.01 back on Nov 17. After this action, Greenhaven Road Investment Man now owns 1,963,492 shares of Marketwise Inc, valued at $75,220 using the latest closing price.

Greenhaven Road Investment Man, the 10% Owner of Marketwise Inc, sale 5,663 shares at $2.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Greenhaven Road Investment Man is holding 1,973,359 shares at $16,932 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MKTW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.89 for the present operating margin

+87.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marketwise Inc stands at +3.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 72.42 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Marketwise Inc (MKTW) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.