Make Informed Decisions with Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG) Stock Updates

The stock of Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG) has gone up by 0.97% for the week, with a 6.28% rise in the past month and a -4.64% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.88% for WTRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.95% for WTRG’s stock, with a -10.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Essential Utilities Inc (NYSE: WTRG) Right Now?

Essential Utilities Inc (NYSE: WTRG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.61x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.76. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG) by analysts is $47.50, which is $12.13 above the current market price. The public float for WTRG is 272.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.98% of that float. On November 29, 2023, the average trading volume of WTRG was 1.48M shares.

The stock price of Essential Utilities Inc (NYSE: WTRG) has jumped by 0.37 compared to previous close of 35.24. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-26 that Amid the geopolitical tensions and flashpoints that we’re witnessing, investors may want to take that as a clue to consider the best water stocks. Currently, conflicts erupt for land, crude oil, and even flat-out ego.

WTRG Trading at 2.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares surge +6.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTRG rose by +0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.80. In addition, Essential Utilities Inc saw -25.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTRG starting from Arnold Colleen, who sale 1,244 shares at the price of $41.84 back on Jun 14. After this action, Arnold Colleen now owns 7,796 shares of Essential Utilities Inc, valued at $52,049 using the latest closing price.

Franklin Chris, the Chief Executive Officer of Essential Utilities Inc, purchase 37,245 shares at $40.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Franklin Chris is holding 37,245 shares at $1,515,872 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.90 for the present operating margin

+32.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Essential Utilities Inc stands at +20.33. The total capital return value is set at 5.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.08. Equity return is now at value 8.48, with 3.01 for asset returns.

Based on Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG), the company’s capital structure generated 127.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.11. Total debt to assets is 42.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.64.

Conclusion

To sum up, Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.