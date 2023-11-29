Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) has decreased by -1.82 when compared to last closing price of 435.67. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.20% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that Lululemon (LULU) closed at $435.77 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.93% move from the prior day.

Is It Worth Investing in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is above average at 54.17x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.34.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) is $444.10, which is $16.37 above the current market price. The public float for LULU is 110.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LULU on November 29, 2023 was 1.96M shares.

LULU’s Market Performance

LULU stock saw an increase of -0.20% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.58% and a quarterly increase of 14.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.83% for Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.81% for LULU stock, with a simple moving average of 15.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LULU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LULU stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for LULU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LULU in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $500 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LULU Trading at 7.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LULU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +9.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LULU fell by -0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $417.83. In addition, Lululemon Athletica inc. saw 33.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LULU starting from Choe Michelle Sun, who sale 27,981 shares at the price of $401.00 back on Sep 06. After this action, Choe Michelle Sun now owns 3,892 shares of Lululemon Athletica inc., valued at $11,220,381 using the latest closing price.

BURGOYNE CELESTE, the Pres Americas & Global Guest of Lululemon Athletica inc., sale 17,343 shares at $362.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that BURGOYNE CELESTE is holding 15,302 shares at $6,278,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LULU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.38 for the present operating margin

+55.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lululemon Athletica inc. stands at +10.54. The total capital return value is set at 44.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.97. Equity return is now at value 31.52, with 18.46 for asset returns.

Based on Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU), the company’s capital structure generated 33.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.37. Total debt to assets is 19.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 77.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.