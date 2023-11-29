LL Flooring Holdings Inc (LL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

LL Flooring Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.42 compared to its previous closing price of 3.29. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-11-14 that LL Flooring Holdings Inc. LL, -4.73%, formerly known as Lumber Liquidators, received Tuesday a buyout bid from private equity firm F9 Investments LLC that values the wood floors maker at about $92.6 million. F9, which owns about 8.8% of LL Flooring’s shares outstanding, said it would pay $3 in cash for each LL share outstanding, which represents a 6.4% premium to Monday’s closing price of $2.82.

Is It Worth Investing in LL Flooring Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LL is 2.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for LL Flooring Holdings Inc (LL) is $2.00, which is -$1.6 below the current market price. The public float for LL is 26.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.40% of that float. On November 29, 2023, LL’s average trading volume was 805.37K shares.

LL’s Market Performance

LL stock saw an increase of 12.85% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 15.76% and a quarterly increase of 4.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.74% for LL Flooring Holdings Inc (LL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.39% for LL’s stock, with a -3.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LL stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for LL by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for LL in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $3.25 based on the research report published on July 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LL Trading at 14.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares surge +12.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LL rose by +12.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.19. In addition, LL Flooring Holdings Inc saw -35.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.18 for the present operating margin

+36.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for LL Flooring Holdings Inc stands at -1.09. The total capital return value is set at -0.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.03. Equity return is now at value -45.31, with -16.49 for asset returns.

Based on LL Flooring Holdings Inc (LL), the company’s capital structure generated 80.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.54. Total debt to assets is 31.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 338.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of LL Flooring Holdings Inc (LL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.