Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, LBTYA stock has gone down by -1.41%, with a monthly gain of 6.42% and a quarterly plunge of -11.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.48% for Liberty Global Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.25% for LBTYA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ: LBTYA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.24. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYA) is $25.01, which is $8.93 above the current market price. The public float for LBTYA is 164.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LBTYA on November 29, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

LBTYA) stock’s latest price update

Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ: LBTYA)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.45 in comparison to its previous close of 15.85, however, the company has experienced a -1.41% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that Although the revenue and EPS for Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBTYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBTYA stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for LBTYA by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for LBTYA in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $23 based on the research report published on January 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LBTYA Trading at -1.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBTYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.06%, as shares surge +4.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBTYA fell by -1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.92. In addition, Liberty Global Ltd saw -15.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBTYA starting from CURTIS MIRANDA, who sale 31,200 shares at the price of $16.20 back on Nov 17. After this action, CURTIS MIRANDA now owns 99,699 shares of Liberty Global Ltd, valued at $505,312 using the latest closing price.

ROMRELL LARRY E, the Director of Liberty Global Ltd, sale 26,000 shares at $17.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that ROMRELL LARRY E is holding 28,209 shares at $456,308 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBTYA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.14 for the present operating margin

+25.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Global Ltd stands at +8.23. The total capital return value is set at 0.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.51. Equity return is now at value -23.74, with -12.33 for asset returns.

Based on Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYA), the company’s capital structure generated 69.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.94. Total debt to assets is 36.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.