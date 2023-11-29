Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. (LXEO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LXEO)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.55 in comparison to its previous close of 11.00, however, the company has experienced a 5.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-04 that Two IPOs are currently scheduled for the week ahead, although some small issuers may join the calendar late. As of 11/2/2023, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 23.5% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 14.0%. Renaissance Capital’s IPO ETF tracks Renaissance IPO Index, and top ETF holdings include Palantir Technologies and Kenvue.

Is It Worth Investing in Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LXEO) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. (LXEO) is $20.80, which is $8.86 above the current market price. The public float for LXEO is 13.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LXEO on November 29, 2023 was 191.00K shares.

LXEO’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.41% for LXEO’s stock, with a 10.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LXEO Trading at 10.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.13% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LXEO rose by +5.29%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. saw 18.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LXEO starting from Longitude Capital Partners IV, who purchase 454,545 shares at the price of $11.00 back on Nov 07. After this action, Longitude Capital Partners IV, now owns 2,567,100 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics Inc., valued at $4,999,995 using the latest closing price.

Omega Fund VI, L.P., the 10% Owner of Lexeo Therapeutics Inc., purchase 454,545 shares at $11.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Omega Fund VI, L.P. is holding 2,157,623 shares at $4,999,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LXEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9252.14 for the present operating margin

-75.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. stands at -9063.76. The total capital return value is set at -56.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.89.

Based on Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. (LXEO), the company’s capital structure generated 18.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.76.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.58.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lexeo Therapeutics Inc. (LXEO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.