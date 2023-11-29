Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.21 compared to its previous closing price of 19.38. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-24 that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported strong Q3 results, exceeding revenue and profit expectations. The company increased its 2023 guidance, expecting growth and margin expansion. Despite being overvalued compared to peers, the stock has upside potential due to the nature of UAV companies, trading at higher multiples.

Is It Worth Investing in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for KTOS is at 0.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for KTOS is $19.82, which is $0.5 above the current market price. The public float for KTOS is 126.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.53% of that float. The average trading volume for KTOS on November 29, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

KTOS’s Market Performance

KTOS stock saw an increase of 0.97% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.74% and a quarterly increase of 21.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.45% for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.92% for KTOS’s stock, with a 29.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KTOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KTOS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for KTOS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KTOS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $17 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KTOS Trading at 12.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +11.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTOS rose by +1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.33. In addition, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc saw 83.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KTOS starting from Fendley Steven S., who sale 14,000 shares at the price of $18.80 back on Nov 21. After this action, Fendley Steven S. now owns 319,386 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, valued at $263,144 using the latest closing price.

Rock Stacey G, the President, KTT Division of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, sale 7,522 shares at $18.49 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Rock Stacey G is holding 30,344 shares at $139,082 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KTOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.55 for the present operating margin

+24.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc stands at -4.21. The total capital return value is set at 0.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.91. Equity return is now at value -2.12, with -1.27 for asset returns.

Based on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS), the company’s capital structure generated 37.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.40. Total debt to assets is 22.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.