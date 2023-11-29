Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (PHG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PHG is 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PHG is $20.49, which is -$0.26 below the current price. The public float for PHG is 920.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PHG on November 29, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PHG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (NYSE: PHG) has plunged by -2.36 when compared to previous closing price of 21.15, but the company has seen a -2.23% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. TechXplore reported 2023-11-29 that Shares in Dutch medical device manufacturer Philips plunged Wednesday after the US Food and Drug Administration warned that its new machine to help patients sleep risked overheating.

PHG’s Market Performance

PHG’s stock has fallen by -2.23% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.96% and a quarterly drop of -8.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.16% for Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.73% for PHG’s stock, with a 5.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PHG Trading at 4.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.84%, as shares surge +8.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHG fell by -2.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.58. In addition, Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR saw 43.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.17 for the present operating margin

+36.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR stands at -9.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.83. Equity return is now at value -14.68, with -6.35 for asset returns.

Based on Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (PHG), the company’s capital structure generated 61.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.23. Total debt to assets is 26.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Koninklijke Philips N.V. ADR (PHG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.