Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) has plunged by -0.02 when compared to previous closing price of 136.35, but the company has seen a 1.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-23 that MediaTek leverages Keysight’s (KEYS) 5G Network Emulation portfolio to validate 5G modem technologies. This will immensely support the advancement of 5G New Radio and RedCap use cases.

Is It Worth Investing in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) is above average at 23.05x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.04.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) is $160.50, which is $24.18 above the current market price. The public float for KEYS is 176.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KEYS on November 29, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

KEYS’s Market Performance

KEYS’s stock has seen a 1.04% increase for the week, with a 14.26% rise in the past month and a 3.07% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.12% for Keysight Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.47% for KEYS stock, with a simple moving average of -8.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEYS stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for KEYS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KEYS in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $165 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KEYS Trading at 6.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +13.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEYS rose by +1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.87. In addition, Keysight Technologies Inc saw -20.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEYS starting from NARAYANAN KAILASH, who sale 500 shares at the price of $165.00 back on Jun 13. After this action, NARAYANAN KAILASH now owns 26,169 shares of Keysight Technologies Inc, valued at $82,500 using the latest closing price.

PAGE JOHN, the SVP of Keysight Technologies Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $163.81 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that PAGE JOHN is holding 36,219 shares at $3,276,218 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.58 for the present operating margin

+64.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Keysight Technologies Inc stands at +19.34. The total capital return value is set at 20.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.35. Equity return is now at value 23.98, with 12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS), the company’s capital structure generated 43.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.33. Total debt to assets is 23.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.