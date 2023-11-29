JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS)’s stock price has increased by 3.62 compared to its previous closing price of 13.27. However, the company has seen a 1.25% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that JBG Smith Properties shares have underperformed the S&P 500 and the real estate sector over the past 5 years. JBGS has been focused on shifting its business mix to be more balanced between commercial and multifamily properties. The company has been aggressively repurchasing shares, indicating confidence in its position and sending investors an important signal about valuation.

Is It Worth Investing in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for JBGS is also noteworthy at 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for JBGS is $16.00, which is $2.25 above than the current price. The public float for JBGS is 95.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.09% of that float. The average trading volume of JBGS on November 29, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

JBGS’s Market Performance

The stock of JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) has seen a 1.25% increase in the past week, with a 7.09% rise in the past month, and a -11.97% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.39% for JBGS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.06% for JBGS stock, with a simple moving average of -8.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JBGS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for JBGS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for JBGS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $15 based on the research report published on August 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JBGS Trading at -0.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +6.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBGS rose by +1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.51. In addition, JBG SMITH Properties saw -27.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBGS starting from Banerjee Madhumita Moina, who sale 41,751 shares at the price of $18.14 back on Feb 23. After this action, Banerjee Madhumita Moina now owns 0 shares of JBG SMITH Properties, valued at $757,363 using the latest closing price.

Paul David Peter, the Pres. & Chief Operating Off. of JBG SMITH Properties, sale 562 shares at $19.93 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Paul David Peter is holding 1,160 shares at $11,201 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.23 for the present operating margin

+29.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for JBG SMITH Properties stands at +13.78. The total capital return value is set at 0.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.62. Equity return is now at value -2.67, with -1.19 for asset returns.

Based on JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS), the company’s capital structure generated 91.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.77. Total debt to assets is 41.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In summary, JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.