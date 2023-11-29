Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ)’s stock price has dropped by -2.59 in relation to previous closing price of 117.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-28 that Investing in biotech stocks is not for risk-averse investors. However, if you’re an investor who is serious about generating outsized gains, it’s a sector that you can’t overlook.

Is It Worth Investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) Right Now?

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.96x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JAZZ is 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for JAZZ is $196.31, which is $81.82 above the current price. The public float for JAZZ is 60.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JAZZ on November 29, 2023 was 646.26K shares.

JAZZ’s Market Performance

The stock of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) has seen a -5.11% decrease in the past week, with a -9.19% drop in the past month, and a -20.33% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.26% for JAZZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.88% for JAZZ’s stock, with a -14.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JAZZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JAZZ stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for JAZZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JAZZ in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $135 based on the research report published on November 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JAZZ Trading at -10.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAZZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.04%, as shares sank -8.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAZZ fell by -5.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.76. In addition, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc saw -28.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JAZZ starting from Patil Neena M, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $144.25 back on Sep 01. After this action, Patil Neena M now owns 29,186 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, valued at $216,375 using the latest closing price.

Carr Patricia, the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, sale 142 shares at $143.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Carr Patricia is holding 5,986 shares at $20,373 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JAZZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.68 for the present operating margin

+68.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc stands at -6.12. The total capital return value is set at 7.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.37. Equity return is now at value 2.56, with 0.74 for asset returns.

Based on Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ), the company’s capital structure generated 188.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.34. Total debt to assets is 53.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 187.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.