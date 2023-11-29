Jacobs Solutions Inc (J) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Jacobs Solutions Inc (J) has gone down by -9.43% for the week, with a -5.40% drop in the past month and a -8.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.44% for J. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.89% for J stock, with a simple moving average of -0.11% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jacobs Solutions Inc (NYSE: J) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Jacobs Solutions Inc (NYSE: J) is above average at 23.41x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.77.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Jacobs Solutions Inc (J) is $152.71, which is $28.65 above the current market price. The public float for J is 124.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of J on November 29, 2023 was 681.80K shares.

J) stock’s latest price update

Jacobs Solutions Inc (NYSE: J)’s stock price has increased by 1.35 compared to its previous closing price of 122.41. However, the company has seen a -9.43% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-21 that Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 21, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Jonathan Evans – Vice President of Corporate Development, Investor Relations Bob Pragada – Chief Executive Officer Claudia Jaramillo – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Jerry Revich – Goldman Sachs Chad Dillard – Bernstein Michael Dudas – Vertical Research Andy Kaplowitz – Citigroup Bert Subin – Stifel Steven Fisher – UBS Gautam Khanna – TD Cowen Sabahat Khan – RBC Capital Markets Andy Wittmann – Baird Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Sheryl and I will be your conference operator today.

J Trading at -7.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought J to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -5.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, J fell by -9.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $131.46. In addition, Jacobs Solutions Inc saw 3.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at J starting from DEMETRIOU STEVEN J., who sale 6,666 shares at the price of $136.62 back on Nov 15. After this action, DEMETRIOU STEVEN J. now owns 556,439 shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc, valued at $910,709 using the latest closing price.

DEMETRIOU STEVEN J., the Executive Chair of Jacobs Solutions Inc, sale 6,666 shares at $138.97 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that DEMETRIOU STEVEN J. is holding 567,960 shares at $926,374 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for J

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.63 for the present operating margin

+21.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jacobs Solutions Inc stands at +4.14. The total capital return value is set at 11.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.77. Equity return is now at value 10.71, with 4.61 for asset returns.

Based on Jacobs Solutions Inc (J), the company’s capital structure generated 54.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.29. Total debt to assets is 24.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Jacobs Solutions Inc (J) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.