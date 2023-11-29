Iveda Solutions Inc (IVDA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Iveda Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: IVDA)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.83 in comparison to its previous close of 0.68, however, the company has experienced a 32.03% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-02-07 that $1 penny stocks to watch right now. The post 7 Hot Penny Stocks Under $1 To Watch For February 2023 appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

Is It Worth Investing in Iveda Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: IVDA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for IVDA is also noteworthy at -1.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for IVDA is $1.50, which is $0.74 above than the current price. The public float for IVDA is 14.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.75% of that float. The average trading volume of IVDA on November 29, 2023 was 73.10K shares.

IVDA’s Market Performance

IVDA stock saw an increase of 32.03% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.89% and a quarterly increase of -1.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.93% for Iveda Solutions Inc (IVDA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.64% for IVDA’s stock, with a -28.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IVDA Trading at 2.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IVDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.92%, as shares surge +9.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IVDA rose by +32.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6481. In addition, Iveda Solutions Inc saw 37.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IVDA starting from Farnsworth Joe, who purchase 4,200 shares at the price of $0.59 back on Dec 22. After this action, Farnsworth Joe now owns 700,342 shares of Iveda Solutions Inc, valued at $2,499 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IVDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-74.51 for the present operating margin

+21.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iveda Solutions Inc stands at -74.87. The total capital return value is set at -80.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -91.38. Equity return is now at value -40.90, with -30.19 for asset returns.

Based on Iveda Solutions Inc (IVDA), the company’s capital structure generated 8.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.96. Total debt to assets is 6.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.55.

Conclusion

In summary, Iveda Solutions Inc (IVDA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.