Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IRWD) has surged by 0.83 when compared to previous closing price of 9.60, but the company has seen a 1.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-10 that Ironwood’s (IRWD) third-quarter 2023 earnings miss estimates, while revenues beat the same. Linzess collaboration revenues drive the top line.

Is It Worth Investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IRWD) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.82.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) is $17.40, which is $7.72 above the current market price. The public float for IRWD is 152.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IRWD on November 29, 2023 was 2.50M shares.

IRWD’s Market Performance

The stock of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) has seen a 1.79% increase in the past week, with a 10.13% rise in the past month, and a 2.54% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.39% for IRWD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.81% for IRWD’s stock, with a -5.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRWD stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for IRWD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IRWD in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $21 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IRWD Trading at 3.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +8.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRWD rose by +1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.45. In addition, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -21.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRWD starting from Davis Andrew, who sale 3,287 shares at the price of $9.69 back on Nov 20. After this action, Davis Andrew now owns 217,374 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $31,851 using the latest closing price.

Emany Sravan Kumar, the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 36,072 shares at $8.32 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Emany Sravan Kumar is holding 188,730 shares at $300,119 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.97 for the present operating margin

+99.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at +42.64. The total capital return value is set at 23.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.27. Equity return is now at value -711.07, with -121.74 for asset returns.

Based on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD), the company’s capital structure generated 63.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.93. Total debt to assets is 37.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 30.58.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.