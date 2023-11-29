Inmode Ltd (INMD) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Inmode Ltd (NASDAQ: INMD) has jumped by 2.77 compared to previous close of 22.76. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-27 that InMode Ltd. investors experienced a collapse in October 2023 as INMD fell to a three-year low. I assessed that buyers have returned in November, potentially helping INMD to form a pivotal long-term bottom. InMode’s best-in-class profitability and attractive valuation support the constructive buying sentiments.

Is It Worth Investing in Inmode Ltd (NASDAQ: INMD) Right Now?

Inmode Ltd (NASDAQ: INMD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for INMD is at 2.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for INMD is $33.60, which is $10.21 above the current market price. The public float for INMD is 76.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.79% of that float. The average trading volume for INMD on November 29, 2023 was 2.09M shares.

INMD’s Market Performance

INMD’s stock has seen a 3.50% increase for the week, with a 22.27% rise in the past month and a -39.73% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.66% for Inmode Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.26% for INMD’s stock, with a -30.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INMD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for INMD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INMD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $24 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

INMD Trading at -3.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares surge +22.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INMD rose by +3.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.24. In addition, Inmode Ltd saw -34.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.55 for the present operating margin

+83.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inmode Ltd stands at +35.56. The total capital return value is set at 40.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.06. Equity return is now at value 29.30, with 26.30 for asset returns.

Based on Inmode Ltd (INMD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.89. Total debt to assets is 0.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Inmode Ltd (INMD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.