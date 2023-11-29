ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (IPA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.34.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (IPA) is $10.82, which is $6.6 above the current market price. The public float for IPA is 24.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IPA on November 29, 2023 was 64.16K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

IPA) stock’s latest price update

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ: IPA)’s stock price has soared by 7.69 in relation to previous closing price of 1.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-23 that MNTX, IPA, AHT, VCEL and ALPN have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on October 23, 2023.

IPA’s Market Performance

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (IPA) has experienced a 10.79% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.38% drop in the past month, and a -22.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.53% for IPA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.83% for IPA’s stock, with a -40.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for IPA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IPA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $9 based on the research report published on December 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

IPA Trading at -4.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.72%, as shares sank -20.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPA rose by +10.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5819. In addition, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd saw -70.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IPA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-138.16 for the present operating margin

+34.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd stands at -128.53. The total capital return value is set at -39.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.57. Equity return is now at value -33.40, with -25.66 for asset returns.

Based on ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (IPA), the company’s capital structure generated 12.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.17. Total debt to assets is 9.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.84.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (IPA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.