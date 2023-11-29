Hasbro, Inc.’s (HAS) Stock: A 1.20% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) has gone up by 2.33% for the week, with a -0.28% drop in the past month and a -35.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.13% for HAS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.20% for HAS’s stock, with a -21.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HAS is 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HAS is $60.50, which is $14.79 above the current price. The public float for HAS is 129.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HAS on November 29, 2023 was 1.87M shares.

HAS) stock’s latest price update

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS)’s stock price has plunge by 0.77relation to previous closing price of 45.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.33% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-28 that What a year November has been; that’s right, a single month felt like a whole year for some investors, who saw the S&P 500 run up more than 10.0% while the VIX crashed from above 22.0% to its lowest point since 2019. This may make you feel like you missed the boat, but don’t give up.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HAS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HAS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $53 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HAS Trading at -15.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +1.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAS rose by +2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.20. In addition, Hasbro, Inc. saw -25.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.01 for the present operating margin

+47.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hasbro, Inc. stands at +3.48. The total capital return value is set at 5.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.99. Equity return is now at value -21.54, with -6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Hasbro, Inc. (HAS), the company’s capital structure generated 144.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.13. Total debt to assets is 44.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.