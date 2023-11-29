Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HIG is at 0.82. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HIG is $86.16, which is $8.97 above the current market price. The public float for HIG is 299.50M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.25% of that float. The average trading volume for HIG on November 29, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.58 compared to its previous closing price of 78.43. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that Multiline insurers like MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG), CNO Financial (CNO), Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) and The Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG), which have an impressive dividend history, offer a breather amid volatility.

HIG’s Market Performance

HIG’s stock has risen by 1.11% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.63% and a quarterly rise of 6.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.32% for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.84% for HIG’s stock, with a 7.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HIG Trading at 5.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares surge +6.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIG rose by +1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.29. In addition, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. saw 1.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIG starting from Stepnowski Amy, who sale 331 shares at the price of $74.43 back on Nov 06. After this action, Stepnowski Amy now owns 5,962 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., valued at $24,636 using the latest closing price.

BUSH STEPHANIE C, the EVP of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $72.74 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that BUSH STEPHANIE C is holding 10,063 shares at $363,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stands at +8.12. The total capital return value is set at 7.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.90. Equity return is now at value 17.44, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG), the company’s capital structure generated 31.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.22. Total debt to assets is 6.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.