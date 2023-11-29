Hanryu Holdings Inc (HRYU) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Hanryu Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HRYU)’s stock price has dropped by -12.98 in relation to previous closing price of 0.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-11-24 that The most oversold stocks in the communication services sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Is It Worth Investing in Hanryu Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HRYU) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HRYU is 35.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.28% of that float. The average trading volume of HRYU on November 29, 2023 was 282.43K shares.

HRYU’s Market Performance

The stock of Hanryu Holdings Inc (HRYU) has seen a -11.30% decrease in the past week, with a -78.31% drop in the past month, and a -87.24% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.47% for HRYU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -61.06% for HRYU’s stock, with a -88.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HRYU Trading at -85.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRYU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.14%, as shares sank -75.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -92.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRYU fell by -11.30%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0830. In addition, Hanryu Holdings Inc saw -94.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HRYU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-742.74 for the present operating margin

+24.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hanryu Holdings Inc stands at -701.90. The total capital return value is set at -130.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -140.05.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In summary, Hanryu Holdings Inc (HRYU) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.