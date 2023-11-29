Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc (HASI) Stock Showcases 14.15% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc (HASI) has gone down by -0.74% for the week, with a 43.47% rise in the past month and a 11.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.17% for HASI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.15% for HASI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc (NYSE: HASI) Right Now?

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc (NYSE: HASI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.19x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HASI is 1.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HASI is $31.45, which is $7.39 above the current price. The public float for HASI is 108.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HASI on November 29, 2023 was 2.34M shares.

HASI) stock’s latest price update

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc (NYSE: HASI)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.08 in comparison to its previous close of 23.34, however, the company has experienced a -0.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Although the revenue and EPS for Hannon Armstrong (HASI) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

HASI Trading at 21.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HASI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares surge +42.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HASI fell by -0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.43. In addition, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc saw -16.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HASI starting from Armbrister Clarence D, who purchase 420 shares at the price of $23.99 back on Nov 20. After this action, Armbrister Clarence D now owns 420 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc, valued at $10,076 using the latest closing price.

Pangburn Marc T., the Chief Financial Officer of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $21.09 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Pangburn Marc T. is holding 53,291 shares at $105,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HASI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.71 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc stands at +17.02. The total capital return value is set at 3.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.96. Equity return is now at value 2.08, with 0.74 for asset returns.

Based on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc (HASI), the company’s capital structure generated 181.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.52. Total debt to assets is 62.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 179.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure capital Inc (HASI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.