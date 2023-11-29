GlucoTrack Inc (GCTK) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of GlucoTrack Inc (GCTK) has gone up by 24.93% for the week, with a 9.76% rise in the past month and a -19.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.54% for GCTK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.56% for GCTK’s stock, with a -51.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GlucoTrack Inc (NASDAQ: GCTK) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -1.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GCTK is 15.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GCTK on November 29, 2023 was 284.40K shares.

GCTK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of GlucoTrack Inc (NASDAQ: GCTK) has jumped by 9.54 compared to previous close of 0.21. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 24.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-04-13 that GlucoTrack (NASDAQ: GCTK ) stock is falling on Thursday after the medical device company revealed plans for a proposed public stock offering. According to a news release from the company, it’s planning for a firm commitment underwritten public offering.

GCTK Trading at 4.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.10%, as shares surge +21.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCTK rose by +24.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1757. In addition, GlucoTrack Inc saw -84.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GCTK

The total capital return value is set at -129.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -130.38. Equity return is now at value -151.30, with -111.75 for asset returns.

Based on GlucoTrack Inc (GCTK), the company’s capital structure generated 15.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.72. Total debt to assets is 8.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.72.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GlucoTrack Inc (GCTK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.